Are you running out of new ideas for your content marketing campaigns and finding it difficult to drive traffic to your webpages from search? A content gap analysis is the solution if you are struggling to compete for keywords and just need some fresh new ideas to kick-start your campaigns in 2020. It will help to tease out some of the keywords that you can target strategically and serve up blogs and articles that your customers crave.

What is a content gap?

Content gaps can take many forms. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a keyword or topic that you have not covered. It can also be any content that is present on your site that is now outdated or is lacking certain details and examples that make it relevant for your audience.

It might be content that is hard to understand and uses overly complex wording. Maybe covering something in layman’s terms would be better. Maybe a visual representation of certain details or statistics would improve the quality of your web copy.

Why do I need an analysis?

Meeting the needs of your customers is of paramount importance in today’s competitive search environment. Every day, potential customers are inputting specific queries into Google in order to find the products and services they need.

If you fail to put your content front and centre when they are doing this, a potential customer can be lost to a competitor who can address their problems and issues or simply provide the information they require to increase their confidence in decision-making.

With a content gap analysis, you can identify the content marketing materials that are already working for your competitors and use this knowledge to come up with a documented strategy and creative roadmap.

Becoming an authority in your niche is the end game. By building out topic and keyword coverage, solving buyer pain points, and supporting them through the sales cycle from awareness to action, you are likely to see a vast improvement in the success of your campaigns, an uptick in sales and revenue, and greater return on investment.

This is even more prescient in 2020 as Google is all about E-A-T – expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness. If you can showcase your credentials, Google will reward you with more traffic. A content gap analysis will help you to get there.

How do they work?

Analysing those gaps is not a one-click process – you will need a few tools to research rankings and hone in on the words and topics that you can leverage to get ahead in your niche.

SEMrush offers an ‘all-purpose’ online suite of SEO tools that can throw up millions of keyword ideas from just a single keyword. It will also unearth long-tail keywords and offer data about its click potential. This sort of general analysis is great, but you will need to support it with a deep dive on your competitors’ keywords and phrases.

The Hoth offers a free keyword gap analysis tool that can look at three competitor domains simultaneously to see the types of keywords that are used. This will help you to see keywords that are matched across your competitors’ websites and maybe see areas where they are not as strong.

After comparing, the tool will also show the amount of search results for a specific keyword, in addition to the cost-per-click average and search volume estimates for those that are currently in Google.

You can use either direct or indirect competitors when using this tool. A mix of both can serve up interesting results. An indirect competitor is one that sells to a similar audience as yours even though their product or service offering is different.

After inputting the competitor domains, you should see a list of keyword ideas. Usually, there are 100 or more, so you will have a few to dig into.

Remember that these are keywords that competitors are already making use of and ranking for while you are not. However, just picking and choosing one or two without any thought is not recommended.

You should try to line up keywords with the journeys of your own customers. Is there anything in there that can address the issues of a potential buyer as they move along the funnel? Also, make sure that this keyword is delivering enough search volume to focus on. Eliminating high-difficulty keywords is also a good idea at this stage.

Content creation

You have conducted a content gap analysis and found some keywords that you can target. What now? The time has come to put those words into action through engaging and compelling creative.

Before you start, make sure that you fully grasp the search intent around that particular keyword as this will inform the type of content format you should use. For example, if it has ‘informational’ intent, then a how-to or guide covered in a 750-word article or blog may be the best solution.

The types of pages that Google is ranking for that keyword should give you a good idea about what to focus on. Whether it is short blog posts, editorial articles or tools, make sure to align your creative endeavours with the format so that you have a better chance of competing for the keyword and coming out on top.

If you are a small business or you don’t have a specialist marketing department, then you may need help with the creative part of the solution. Working with a content marketing agency will give you access to a talented team of writers capable of producing high-quality web copy and content on a daily basis.

Creating a regular stream of content is important. Just a single piece for a keyword is unlikely to move the needle. You need to be consistent over a month, or even longer, to deliver the increase in organic search traffic that all of your previous efforts deserve.

With that in place, you can sit back, just for a short time, and reap the rewards of a well-researched and effectively implemented content marketing initiative.