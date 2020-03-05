Getting a content marketing campaign up and running is challenging enough, but actually being successful and delivering return on investment is an end goal that even the largest organisations can struggle to achieve. Here are three ways that you may be sabotaging your strategies without even knowing.

Not defining your audience

Even the best content will get lost if there isn’t an audience ready and willing to consume it. If you have not thought about why your customers or potential clients need content, then your efforts will be undermined from the get-go. Creating a documented strategy will go a long way to ensuring that this does not happen.

You should find out exactly who will read, watch and share your content online and then go deeper by outlining the likes, needs and emotional triggers for this group. Also, ask yourself what advice you impart that they crave and what problems you can address. Knowing when and where a target audience will consume content is also useful.

Inconsistent messaging

Philosopher Jeremy Bentham once said that “the rarest of all human qualities is consistency”. Varied, multi-channel content campaigns covering a range of topics is the aim, but marketers often fail to establish a consistent tone in terms of keywords, calls to action, hashtags and general branding.

Consistent, on-brand, high-quality content will build authority and provide audiences with what they expect and need. Taking the time to review social media posts and content to ensure that messaging is consistent will prevent this trust from being squandered, which can be difficult to get back.

Poor distribution methods

Social media distribution tools lack a human element that can give messages and posts that extra edge. Sharing the same content on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram without taking into account the features that make each of these platforms unique can also lead to posts falling flat.

Asking an agency to manage your social media channels can prevent automation and efficiency from dulling the quality of your messages. You need to put content in front of your audiences at the right time and get them to interact and engage with it some way. Unique, formatted messages for respective social channels will give you the best chance of achieving this aim.