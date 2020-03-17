The power of tech makes working remotely much easier than it was 20 years ago, but hitting peak productivity can still be challenging with so many comforts and distractions at hand in home spaces.

With the spread of coronavirus forcing many businesses to adopt an online-only, work-from-home policy, you may be wondering exactly how to approach the prospect of completing your job remotely for the foreseeable future.

Don’t worry though, here are a few tips for making the most of home time and driving more productivity from your work hours. Just a few changes and a simple routine managing the ups and downs of a typical day can enable you to peak when it matters most.

Continue with the same routine

When making the switch from having to physically commute to work to walking upstairs or downstairs to a home office or kitchen/lounge space, it can be tempting to roll straight out of bed five minutes before you are due to start.

This is not a good idea, especially to begin with, as you won’t feel like you are in work mode. Getting up when your alarm clock goes off and taking a little more time doing the things you usually do will better prepare you for a productive day of work from home.

Changing your routine, especially one that you have stuck rigidly to for years or even decades, could also negatively affect your sleep pattern, which is not helpful when you are facing up to a new way of working that could involve weeks or months of home time.

Create a work space

You need a designated work area, even if it’s just a small space in the corner of a room. This is important as it will help you to switch from leisure time to work mode and be free from other distractions that are littered around the house.

Those distractions can really cut into productivity and promote procrastination. That means no movies and TV shows playing in the background or anything close at hand that can make it more difficult for you to get into a work groove.

After several days, your brain should be focused and ready when you sit down in this spot. Try to make it as comfortable as possible as you could be spending up to eight hours each day here.

Set boundaries

If you are working at home with a significant other or have other roommates, setting boundaries and times that you don’t want to be disturbed is crucial to a day of completing core work tasks.

They will probably want to come in and talk to you regularly or show you something that they’ve seen online, but you need to remind them that you are still at work and need alone time to get things done.

You could schedule in a couple of times each day, either a break in the morning or afternoon or at lunch, when you can interact with those around you. This will ensure that other times of the day are clear for you to be productive.

Don’t expect perfection

Productivity comes in peaks and troughs. There will be times when you are not at the peak of your ‘powers’ and ready to complete tasks that require your full concentration.

For general productivity, experts recommend scheduling around the times when you feel at your very best and need to make critical decisions. Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, for example, always schedules ‘high IQ’ meetings at 10am as he believes that this is the time when he is the most attentive.

Whether you hit your peak in the early afternoon or mid-morning, make sure that you have everything in place to be productive when you need to be.

You can also use slower times of the day to complete more menial tasks. This could be replying to your emails or catching up with administrative commitments.

When working from home, it is even more difficult to follow a schedule through the day, but having some sort of structure based on the importance of activities can aid with the flow of the day and help you to be as productive as possible.

Take regular breaks

Regular breaks are recommended, especially if you are working in front of a computer for hours on end. You could take a longer 15 to 20-minute break when needed or target 55 minutes of work for each hour with the reward of a five-minute rest at the end.

You should try to be strict about what you do during these breaks. Regular trips to the fridge or cupboard for food will not be good for your productivity as the consumption of sugar can lead to mid-afternoon slumps.

Setting a timer for your breaks is a good idea. Remember to get outside at least a couple of times per day, weather permitting. Doing so before you go to work in your home office is a useful way to keep your body clock and sleep schedule on track.

Keep browser tabs to a minimum

Finally, it is easier to get lost in a spiral of an ever-growing number of browser tabs when working from home as you are likely to frequent more of your favoured sites than when at your company’s office.

Try to keep tabs work-related for the most part and minimise anything that can be a distraction. That means no YouTube or Netflix, for example, during working hours.

Conclusion

The majority of global companies now support remote work, and the number will only increase as more enterprises realise the benefits of happy and productive home-based work compared to desk-bound colleagues.

Remote Year’s Greg Caplan says: “In a remote environment, you have that trust and people are generally getting more work done. They’re more productive and are able to succeed.”

While a situation outside of the business world’s control has forced an uptick in remote working in 2020, you may find that you can get more done and achieve more of your own life and work goals and objectives, as well as your company’s.