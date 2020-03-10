Do you want to get your site moving up Google rankings and reap the rewards of increased traffic and sales? With our comprehensive template, you can achieve important SEO goals in 2020.

Content and links

Organic search is always evolving thanks to Google’s release of regular algorithm updates, but the one constant in SEO during the last ten years is the factors that really drive performance gains in rankings.

Content and links were the lifeblood of search a decade ago, and by and large, nothing has really changed. A recent study found that page backlink and domain backlink factors dominate in correlation with Google rankings.

This means that URL, referring domains, and backlinks should all play a major role in SEO strategies as they are proven to lead to an uptick in SERPs.

This is not a theory as the data shows time and time again that link building and compelling content work in tandem to deliver more traffic and, in turn, better-quality leads and sales.

Search intent and long form

There has been one key development during the last 12 months that brands and marketers should take note of: Google’s quest to better decipher search intent.

As noted, search engines are always evolving and getting smarter. No longer are they looking at chunks of words and trying to point users in the right direction. Google is now analysing each keyword and how it ties into the whole.

SEO strategies in the past attempted to build pages for each separate keyword, but as Google now understands that certain phrases are one and the same thing, a single optimised page can lead to high rankings for variations around the same query.

Long-form pieces of content are now favoured as within a single piece, brands have a better chance of providing the answer or information that a user needs when they submit a query into search.

Research shows that content with a word count of 1,000 or more generally leads to higher rankings in Google. If you want a top 10 position, long form is the way to go.

Build authority

Another reason why in-depth content works is that it builds authority. Experts believe that becoming an authority within a particular niche is the key to unlocking higher levels of traffic.

Google has also espoused the virtues of E-A-T recently, which stands for Expertise, Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness.

The search giant’s Quality Raters Guidelines go into great detail about the benefits of E-A-T and how it can improve rankings.

You can achieve this by targeting topical depth and breadth and by backing it up with quality links to your webpages.

Rather than just covering the basics, articles and blogs should try to answer all of the questions that a user would have about a certain subject.

However, while a single piece can rank for more query variations, it still needs to be backed up by more articles and other forms of content that add to topical discussion and coverage.

Where to start?

Old school SEO was centred on ranking and keywords, and while the former is still a primary end goal and the latter important, new strategies should also focus on traffic and topics.

To get started, you first need to outline and understand your target audience. Who is ready and willing to buy your products or services on a regular basis? These ‘good customers’ are easier to target.

By understanding the hopes, issues and concerns of this target market, you can come up with a range of content ideas that will answer their questions, which will drive traffic and sales.

Keyword and topic research

Now that you know who to target, you can come up with a few topics and keywords that will deliver the goods. You may want to segment these words into two groups – one for those you are already targeting and another for words you have yet to target.

Keywords that are already ranking for your brand are more of an ‘easy win’ as content optimisation and link building can improve rankings quickly.

To find new keywords, complete a competitive gap analysis. This is where you look at what is working for your competitors. Making a list of keywords they are ranking for is a good method for building out content ideas. Just make sure to filter out any high-difficulty keywords.

Create content and optimise on-page

Next up is content creation. This is the bit where you will write 1,000-word or longer articles based on the topics and keywords you have listed.

You can get a helping hand here by working with a content marketing agency as the task of coming up with regular, high-quality articles can put undue stress on internal teams.

When you have an article ready to go, just make sure to optimise on-page factors for SEO. This means taking care of title tags, meta descriptions, images and other elements that make it easier for search engines to get a grasp of what your pages are trying to communicate.

Build links

Link building is the final but very important piece of the SEO puzzle.

When asked about the most important signals, Google’s Andrey Lipattsev said: “I can tell you what they are. It is content. And it’s links pointing to your site.”

A good way to build a link campaign is through reciprocal linking, guest posting, web directory links that provide useful info for customers, and blog and forum comments.

Links have garnered a bad rap in the past, but Google says that it cannot rank pages without some form of inbound linking. Doing it in a measured and relevant way will produce the best results.

A good starting point is to use natural anchor text across your site for diversity and to build social properties on popular platforms such as Instagram or Facebook, or maybe LinkedIn if it ties into your niche.

Creating content and publishing it on social will lead to natural links. You can also start building more high-powered links through guest posts on authority blogs.

Link building takes time and you may not see the results immediately, but it is always a worthwhile pursuit, so don’t give up.

Measure results

Almost all of the hard work is now done. You should measure the results of your SEO efforts via Google analytics and use the insights to make small adjustments to your strategies.