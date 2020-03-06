You will rarely find a successful content marketing campaign without a series of blog posts. In an era of live streaming, snackable video and easy to digest content, blogs still rule the roost as they are incredibly versatile and are a primary engagement and traffic driver.

If you are stumped for ideas for your next blog post, we can guide you through the process of identifying the right topics and keywords and then creating the ideal formats to get your messages across.

Ask the right questions

Addressing your customers’ needs and pressing problems is a core part of content marketing. You want to deliver timely advice and add value through your exchanges.

Answering customer questions seems like a good course of action, then, and the AnswerThePublic website enables you to get a quick overview of what people are asking Google in their search queries.

Navigating to answerthepublic.com and typing in a keyword that is relevant to your brand will throw up a range of different questions that people are asking.

These questions are usually centred on ‘where’, ‘which’, ‘how’ and ‘why’, but you will usually spot a cool idea or topic that you may not have previously thought of.

Doing this regularly for your keywords is also a quick, effective and practical way to conduct research without having to analyse masses of big data.

Figure out your audience

Ever had a fantastic blog post idea, but it hasn’t done as well as you initially thought? Then maybe you need to hone in on your target audience. The key to any successful content marketing campaign is understanding who your audience is and what they need.

Here are a couple of questions to think about:

Who are they? Think about what topics are of interest to them, what they are likely to be searching and looking for.

What are they looking for? Your audience may be including those who have extensive knowledge of the industry; perhaps they are a business owner or even a start-up. From there, you can then figure out what problems or questions they may have, and create your future blogs around those.

Although these may seem like basic questions, these are the perfect building blocks to discovering who your audience is and what content they want to consume.

Find trending topics on Reddit

Breaking news and topics are a great source for blog ideas as there is already a conversation surrounding these trends on social media and sites such as Reddit.

Reddit is a very useful ‘tool’ for coming up with new ideas as its subreddits cover almost anything you can think of and there are active users talking about what they care about.

You can use this chatter to gauge whether a particular topic or keyword may resonate with your audience. If it doesn’t, no problem – you can find another trending topic in no time.

You can see what’s the most popular over a certain period of time, from the last 24 hours to a whole year. These time filters allow you to see whether a topic has a long tail and has remained in the headlines.

Digging deep into the comments section can also unearth a deep set of knowledge or resources that can help you to brainstorm new and exciting ideas.

Use an RSS feed

Supplement your Reddit browsing with an RSS aggregator to pull together all the content that is relevant to your industry or a particular niche you are interested at the moment.

You can do this by signing up to an app such as Feedly and adding relevant topics and searching and adding RSS feeds via Google. From here, you can keep track of what’s making the most digital noise.

Feedly also has a useful ‘share’ indicator next to the article title, so you can see quickly whether consumers are taking some sort of action after consuming it.

Find a style and format

Now that you have discovered a few ideas and keywords that can underscore your content marketing campaign, you can move on to selecting the style, format and medium for your blog posts.

It is important to experiment when starting out. You might want a few short-form pieces complemented by the odd 1,000-word editorial. Be ready to mix things up and embrace new ways of working to achieve your goals.

Create lists and how-tos

Listicles and how-tos are a blogging staple for a good reason. They get the point across and educate the reader in an engaging way. Consumers will be able to scan the content and still take something away from their time on the page.

Creating a list of tips or tactics that your niche audience will find interesting is a good starting point that you can then follow up with a how-to about how to use a particular product or service.

Remember that content can work at different stages of a buyer’s journey. If you want to gain awareness, for example, you should prioritise easy-to-understand and informative materials. Blogs are great for this.

Post research and whitepapers

Longer, fact-driven blogs can really move the needle if you are targeting B2B buyers who want high-quality content to support their decision-making.

Publishing a first-party study is perfect for social shares and increasing brand authority, and it can be repackaged into other formats further down the line.

Making an infographic out of the data you have collated can really drive your points home. You can also cut down some of the most important messages for consumption in social media posts.

Generate timely reviews and updates

Some of the trends mentioned earlier can be a jumping-off point for timely reviews, surveys and news updates. Talk about one of the trends spotted on Reddit before it becomes a mainstream idea in your industry, or cover challenges or concerns that are affecting your target audience right now.

Surveys also bring research and creativity together, killing two birds with one stone. Setting up a survey with poll options on social media is relatively easy and you can speak to a wide audience without having to use other communication methods.

You can then present the complete results within a single blog post or create a series of blogs from the findings. Adding your own afterthoughts and comments is also a good way to showcase your expertise.

Produce predictions and reactions

Depending on the topic, you can become a thought leader by working with an agency to create a persuasive post or a reaction piece to a blog or video that has recently been published and is generating a heated debate.

Speculating about future trends can be particularly valuable, especially if you are a fast-moving industry where being on the cutting edge can be the difference between success and failure. Again, finding out what your audience and targeted personas want should guide your efforts.

Uncover behind the scenes

Humanising your brand makes it more relatable, so why not run a behind the scenes blog? This will give followers a unique insight into the way you work and how you deliver the products and services your customers need.

Content marketing is not about hard sells, but a quick blog about new products and company developments can hit the right spot as loyal customers often want to know the latest goings-on at your business.

There you have it: with a mix of trending ideas and creative formatting, you can deliver blogs that will drive traffic and engagement consistently.