After working with an agency to create a compelling blog post, the tendency is to sit back and bask in the increased engagement and traffic it brings to your website. However, to really make that piece of content fulfil its potential, you could spin it off or repurpose it into a variety of other marketing materials.

Bullet point summary

A single blog post is likely to contain a number of key takeaways and facts, so consider coming up with a bullet point summary of what has been covered and how it can help your audience. After jotting this down in a notes app, you can then post it across social media channels with relevant hashtags.

Post-content thoughts

Following up a blog post with some thoughts and advice related to the piece is a great way to make your brand more relatable. Adopting a conversational tone can make for a compelling companion piece, especially if your original blog is more formal and data-driven.

Find a news story

Aligning your blog with a trending story is another way to amplify its power. Sharing or retweeting third-party sources can help to flesh out your social media strategy, and it’s also cost-effective.

Create a screenplay

Thinking about creating a how-to video or informative podcast? A blog post can be used as the basis for a script or screenplay. You can also build on and explore some of the themes in written content when you next create visual formats such as infographics.

Consider the funnel

When trying to repurpose blogs, it’s useful to think about how you can engage customers across different stages of the sales funnel. When leads are on the cusp of making a purchase or have already bought a product or service, they may want to access tutorials. Turning a blog into a worksheet or checklist will provide potential buyers with exactly what they need at the right moment.

Repost

If your blog post is resonating with audiences right now, there is a good chance that it will do so again in the future. If it remains relevant, don’t be shy in reposting an excellent blog at a later date. You could also freshen it up by adding new content, hashtags, headings and images.