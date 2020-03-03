While content marketing alone can provide a certain level of results, it is usually not enough to create a powerhouse brand and lasting return on investment (ROI). The most committed, mature and successful content marketers have a documented strategy to underpin and guide their efforts. Here’s why it is important.

Set goals

Start by asking yourself a simple question. Why do you want to publish a regular stream of content? The answer should act as the springboard for your strategy. This goal could be as simple as becoming an authoritative voice in your industry or driving more traffic to your webpages.

Define audience

You want to create content, but where is your audience? If you don’t have a persona or end user in mind when starting your content journey, then your output strategy is likely to lack relevance or any substance. Content marketing is a give-and-take practice. You want to provide some sort of value to an audience to drive positive actions.

When defining your audience, consider what their major pain points are and how you could ease them, what they will get from consuming your content, and how the products or services you offer can help them with professional or personal problems. From here, create a few personas or fictional characters that will be the target for blogs, articles and videos.

Decide on formats

Content does not exist in a vacuum. Consider the entirety of a buyer’s journey. There is ample opportunity to engage with customers as they move through the cycle. Knowing when to pique their interest or push them over the line is important when deciding on what content to produce.

Fortunately, you have a huge variety of formats to pick from, including blogs, articles, editorials, videos, infographics and social media posts. You can create something short or long form. By being flexible and adapting your output to the task you have at hand, you’ll be well on your way to creating a strategy that is relevant with a lasting ROI.

Outsource creative

You can finally move on to creative, but this phase can be a stumbling block if you don’t have an in-house team to call in. No worries here though as outsourcing to an agency can get your campaign up and running. After creative, start setting metrics to accurately measure your performance and use analysis and feedback to loop back to the start again with an updated strategy.