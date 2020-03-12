Google revealed last week that 70% of all the webpages it serves up in search are now mobile-first indexed.

Since launching the smartphone-driven initiative back in 2016, Google has been looking to use mobile content signals as the primary means of crawling and indexing webpages.

After a drip-feed rollout during the first 12 months, Google now expects mobile-first indexing to cover every single webpage by September this year.

What exactly is mobile-first indexing? What does it mean for search engine optimisation and rankings? And what can you do to optimise your content and SEO campaigns for it?

Mobile-first explained

Desktop ruled the roost in search for more than a decade, but during the last few years, Google has started using the mobile version of a page for indexing and ranking. This is the mobile-first concept. It is designed to better help smartphone users to find the content they need.

The exponential rise in mobile searches forced Google to change its practices to ensure that people can read articles, news and blogs that are optimised for their screens.

Is my site indexed this way?

Google started using mobile-first indexing four years ago, but it still crawls desktop sites with a traditional Googlebot for those that have yet to make the switch over.

In around six months’ time, mobile-first indexing will be the default behaviour for every site.

Google sends a notification via Search Console when a site has switched over to the new system, and this generally happens when pages meet a certain standard of mobile-readiness.

Google has been using the desktop version of a site for indexing when mobile isn’t available, but this will change later this year.

Google usually sends a notice to webmasters when there are issues it has detected on a site that prevents it from indexing it via mobile.

These notices outline the fact that the majority of searches are now completed on mobile and list the issues that are present on a site when accessed by a mobile crawler.

It is recommended that you take action in the coming months to remedy these issues as it could potentially affect the indexing of your webpages, which can lead to a downturn in search rankings.

Site owners who have made changes and received the “mobile-first indexing is enabled” notification via the Google Search Console can expect the Smartphone Googlebot to increase its crawl rates thereafter.

Joining the mobile-first indexing club will also mean that mobile versions of your pages will show up in search and Google cached pages.

Google’s advice

When it officially rolled out the index in early 2018, Google said that “having mobile-friendly content” will help brands that are targeting better performance in mobile search results.

However, it said that the index was primarily about how content is gathered and that there is no direct ranking advantage over desktop-based content.

It also said that rankings pull from a range of factors and that slow-loading and non-mobile-friendly content can still surface for a particular search query if it is the most relevant.

Google continues to update algorithms and focus on the mobile-first index, but desktop pages are still part of the “mix”.

If both your mobile and desktop pages are equivalent in terms of optimisation and responsiveness, then the switch over to mobile-first should not have any major impact on search rankings.

Fast-loading, optimised, mobile-ready content is something that should be a priority, but it is still a portion of a greater whole.

What can I do to be ready?

Ensuring an alignment between the signals and performance of mobile and desktop versions of a particular page is the best thing you can do to be ready for the switch.

Google and people who visit your site want to see identical content and enjoy the same experience whatever device they are using.

This means that on-page content, structured data and metadata should be the same for both versions. You can use Google’s own URL testing tool to see whether this is the case for your desktop and mobile content.

Google also makes a point of warning against separating URLs for mobile pages as this can confuse search engines and cause other problems.

Further recommendations

SEO software company Moz goes into greater detail about the initial steps you can take as you prepare for the shift or want to optimise mobile content during the next few months.

Mirroring desktop and mobile is again a main theme. Any valuable content that is on a desktop site should be available on the mobile version, and the latter’s formats must be crawlable and indexable.

Structured data, as noted by Google, needs to be included for both versions, while any superfluous data should be jettisoned if it is not relevant to anything on the page. Metadata should also be the same.

If you have a multilingual site and make use of hreflang, then your mobile URL annotations need to point to the respective country or languages.

Any form of social metadata should also be included on mobile and desktop.

Finally, make sure to verify the mobile version of your site in Google Search Console and for app indexation if you have it set up for desktop.

Conclusion

Mobile-friendliness and readiness have been around for quite a while now, so hopefully you won’t have to make too many changes to get up to speed as Google continues its smartphone-based updates.

If you don’t have a mobile version of your site, then you will probably see a drop-off in rankings over time. Google is not doing this to punish your site but is merely rewarding websites that are able to serve content effectively across a range of devices. Your content will still be indexed and will be part of the search mix.

As the rollout continues, you still have time to optimise the desktop version of your site to make it more friendly, to set up a mobile version, and address any issues with Google’s mobile crawler to better support your content marketing and SEO efforts.