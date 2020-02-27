The modern workplace is almost always in flux, with disruptive tech, flexible schedules and new cultures demanding an adaptive and scalable workforce. While business is continually evolving, employees are, by nature, less accustomed to wholesale changes and upheaval.

Being able to readily cope with these changes can not only aid your mental and physical wellbeing but also boost productivity and performance. Here are some tips that can help you adapt and thrive.

Embrace it

Being positive and considering the potential for new opportunities and experiences is one of the best mindsets to adopt after changes in the workplace. Expert Ian McClary adds: “The silver lining to any change in the workplace is opportunity, often to add new skills to your repertoire or work with new team members.”

Change can make us feel unsettled and uncertain, so you may have to actively try to alter your outlook and feelings during those first days after a move to a new department or team. Change can be a force for good, a catalyst for new ideas, and a way to stave off stagnation and decline.

Collaborate, communicate

If you are feeling unsettled, then it’s likely that others are also. Stepping up and increasing communications with other team members can ease stress and help everyone adapt to new roles and work processes, especially if there is a new piece of tech that is behind the change. You can also use this moment to start building a more collaborative work culture without silos.

Build a network

A new role will allow you to expand your network of professional relationships, which can aid your career in the long term. Don’t forget those you left behind though as these contacts may be useful again in the future. You could also use LinkedIn and social media platforms to build an extended network.

Focus on core tasks

After a change in the workplace, you should focus your most productive hours during the day on core tasks that are crucial to your new role. Save downtime – maybe half an hour later in the afternoon – for responding to emails and general admin. Optimising your work hours regardless of change, is always a good idea if you want to perform to the best of your abilities every day.