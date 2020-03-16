Blog posts and case studies build the greatest amount of trust and credibility for potential clients, according to a new study that examines the disconnect between marketing and sales and how it can impact revenue.

PR company Champion Communications found that both of these departments generally operate in silos despite the fact that 93% believe that better alignment would improve results and help them to attract more clients.

Content marketing currently plays an important role in achieving this objective as it builds trust in potential prospects, which leads to more informed decision-making and a better chance of converting leads into sales.

However, the mismatch of marketing and sales often undermines the whole process.

Nine in 10 say that optimising marketing and sales support would increase sales and a similar number believe that it would enable deals to be concluded more quickly and with less effort.

While alignment issues persist, content is still helping to push B2B buyers in the right direction.

“One of the biggest barriers to B2B sales is that the buyer lacks confidence in their own ability to make the decisions that they are being asked to make,” Champion Communications managing director Richard Cook said in a statement.

Instilling trust and authority is very important for this reason and a range of content formats can support this lofty aim.

A sizeable 97% said that case studies help to build credibility, while 83% said the same for blog posts and articles.

Other popular formats include earned media (93%), eBooks (82%) and awards (76%).

The report noted that posting content at the right time across digital touchpoints can break down barriers and support positive client action.

It also called on companies to do more to bring sales and marketing teams together as better collaboration is likely to drive better results, which is a “win-win for everyone”.