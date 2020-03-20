Brands must “act quickly and decisively” to increase their content marketing campaigns following the outbreak of coronavirus as the roundtables and events that were once vital to lead generation will no longer be available.

In a new report titled ‘Making Content Marketing Convert’, CMO Council found that the vast majority of companies are not in a position to take advantage of the uptick in demand for online digital content.

Just 12% believe that they have campaigns in place that can target the right audiences at the right time, and only one in five have aligned with sales teams to deploy and measure demand generation programmes.

The findings mirror a separate study by CMO Council about leads and the fact that organisations need to be more strategic in their efforts to deliver content to the masses.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has highlighted the need to set up a better creative infrastructure and systems capable of tracking and analysing the performance of campaigns.

However, CMO Council noted that while these improvements are vital during periods of uncertainty, they are also important during normal business conditions.

“Marketers must act quickly and decisively to increase the impact, scope, reach and return of their content marketing investments in 2020,” CMO Council executive Donovan Neale-May said in a statement.

In the B2B industry, quality content has a direct influence on customer and client actions, and more specifically, the selection of vendors.

Three in 10 say that they share engaging content they have sourced with 100 or more colleagues, while a similar number send content to between 25 and 100 colleagues.

The report found that when attempting to create authoritative content, brands should aim to produce compelling strategic insights and distribute them across multiple channels.

The most trusted formats are whitepapers, case studies, analyst reports and product reviews.