Influencer campaigns continue to take up a considerable portion of marketing budgets as brands gravitate to ‘micro’ personalities to create authentic content, a new study by Linqia has found.

‘The State of Influencer Marketing 2020: Influencer Marketing Grows Up’ surveyed almost 200 marketers and professionals to examine how the practice is evolving and whether big-name celebrities are still the go-to option.

Four in 10 said that they are now juggling six or more content and influencer campaigns at any one time and around 20% want to allocate a quarter of their budgets to them during the next 12 months.

Influencer strategies are also maturing as brands derive greater value from personalities with smaller communities and followings on social media.

More than three quarters now want to collaborate with ‘micro influencers’, which are defined as profiles with between 5k and 100k followers.

Celebrities were once central to influencer campaigns, but marketers would now rather work with ‘nano’ influencers with fewer than 5k followers.

“Marketers are moving away from celebrity influencers and toward authentic micro- and macro-influencers to create quality content on proven channels like Instagram, while also experimenting on newer platforms, like TikTok,” Linqia’s CEO Nader Alizadeh said.

Instagram remains the prime destination for this type of marketing with a near universal 97% either using it regularly or planning to embrace it in 2020.

TikTok is resonating with Gen-Z and younger audiences at the moment, but only 16% have their sights set on posting content on the video-sharing service this year.

When measuring the success of influencer campaigns, 71% hone in on engagement, while 62% track brand awareness and 60% keep a close eye on impressions.

Finally, rules regarding sponsorship have recently been implemented by the Federal Trade Commission, but almost half were unaware of what the new guidelines meant for transparency.