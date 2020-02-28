Brands want to deploy automation to create content “more efficiently and faster” in 2020 as they look to keep up to speed with the growing demands of consumers, a new study by Bynder has found.

The ‘2020 State of Branding Report’ showed a strengthening desire among companies big and small to deliver more brand content during the next 12 months as they attempt to drive brand awareness and perception.

Artificial intelligence was put in the spotlight, and the majority believe that automation generally leads to a homogenisation of brand identity and a downturn in creativity.

However, after the content creation phase, many are open to using automation to get articles, videos and other materials out into the world in a faster time frame.

More than 100 companies took part in the survey with a fairly even spread across the tech, healthcare, financial services, consumer and industrial industries.

Automation is seen as a facilitator for certain parts of the marketing process, but it is unlikely to support and improve everything wholesale.

When asked what benefits automation could bring, faster content topped the list (32%), ahead of enabling better creative decision-making (27%), enabling better personalisation (22%), and completing smaller tasks more efficiently (19%).

Content creation will be a core focus for companies this year.

Six in 10 respondents said that they expect to deliver up to 50% more content overall in 2020 compared to 2019.

Four in 10 will bring in more professionals to support this higher content output, which can be achieved internally or via outsourcing with an agency.

Automation is not seen as a brand differentiator, but user experience is, so brands are likely to optimise webpages for faster load times among other tactics to achieve this goal.

A few other ways to make a brand stand apart from the rest include more research and development and establishing brand advocates.