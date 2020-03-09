Google’s mobile-first indexing continues to gather pace after the search giant revealed on Thursday that 70% of all websites have now made the move over from the previous desktop-first procedure.

Google launched its mobile-first index several years ago to cater to today’s smartphone-dominated content landscape and it hit a milestone 50% of pages in Google SERPs in late 2018.

More webpages have made the switch during the last year or so and Google now expects every single page to be mobile-first indexed by September 2020.

The process of mobile-indexing is not forced as Google only moves pages over when they are good and ready.

In a statement last year, it said that a number of older sites still go through the traditional desktop-first indexing until they meet the mobile-readiness criteria.

“For older websites, we’ll continue monitoring and evaluating pages for their readiness for mobile first indexing, and will notify them through Search Console once they’re seen as being ready.”

In around six months’ time, Google will use the mobile version of a page and how it renders on smartphones as the basis for all crawling and indexing.

As Google noted, checking Search Console is the best course of action for webmasters who are curious about whether content has made the switch.

The mobile-first indexing status of a site can be accessed via the settings pages or through the URL inspection tool.

Optimising for mobile-first indexing is relatively straightforward, but SEOs and webmasters should keep an eye on a few things.

Google recommends ensuring that on-page content, meta data and structured data are the same for both desktop and mobile versions of pages.

It also warns against making use of separate mobile URLs as this can reduce responsiveness, the opposite of which is the priority for mobile web design.

It can also lead to problems and “confusion” for users and search engines.