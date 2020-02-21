B2B buyers consume 13 pieces of content on average during their journey from initial research to purchasing, according to a new report recently released by customer experience software company FocusVision.

Several studies have espoused the crucial role that content plays in pushing B2B customers along the sales cycle, and the latest suggests that a regular stream of blog posts and white papers are required to get the job done.

FocusVision polled marketing executives at companies with a turnover in excess of $50m and martech solutions in place to see exactly how content is created and distributed during campaigns.

Many are using a mix of first-party content – either produced in house or with the help of an agency – and third-party content that is shared across relevant platforms.

The B2B buying process generally runs for between two and six weeks, with several decision-makers involved.

When looking for content, B2B buyers make a beeline for a vendor’s website.

Seven in 10 said that they navigate to corporate hubs for written and visual materials, making it the top source overall ahead of internet searches (67%) and social media (53%).

FocusVision also outlined four key stages of the buying process: first up is “understanding the problem”, followed by “looking for vendors”, “short listing” and “final decision”.

Buyers consume a variety of content types during each stage, and the journey is not always linear, with many veering from websites to peer reviews and then back again.

Decision-makers say that the most useful content is based around product specifications and functionality and product comparisons and case studies.

Around half of respondents also like to see tutorials for products and guidance on how to solve specific problems.

Sprinkling in a few third-party sources is also beneficial as buyers sometimes value an independent take on an issue, a trend that is more common among larger companies with revenues of up to $500m.