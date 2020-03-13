Tech companies are outsourcing more of their content marketing activities and are achieving more success than general B2B enterprises, according to a new report released by Content Marketing Institute (CMI).

The ‘Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends’ study for the tech industry found that 76% of organisations are delivering “somewhat” or “much more” successful campaigns compared to 12 months ago.

This rate of improvement is ahead of the curve for the wider B2B industry where 69% believe that they are now achieving more with content marketing.

In tech, there has also been a shift towards outsourcing as companies turn to expert third-party agencies to support core content marketing tasks.

Larger organisations with more resources are more likely to outsource, but the trend is also prevalent among SMEs and start-ups.

Of those that do, a considerable 88% of respondents said that they seek help with content creation.

Content distribution is second on the list with 35%, but the report found that larger tech corporations are now turning to agencies and freelancers for social media management and other forms of distribution in greater numbers.

CMI’s VP of editorial Kim Moutsos said that the top performers are very serious about content marketing, treat it as a “strategic business function”, and work diligently to craft the right content and measure results.

She added: “They use content marketing not only to create brand awareness and generate leads, but also to build loyalty and subscribed audiences.”

The most popular content format for tech companies is case studies as marketers believe that they convert the most leads.

In addition to deploying content at the top of the funnel, a number of companies are also using it further down to nurture brand retention.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, six in 10 say that coming up with content that appeals to different subsets of a target audience is the primary challenge.