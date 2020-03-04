A third of consumers find new brands through content posted on social media and the vast majority are open to buying products or services directly from these channels, according to a new study released this week by Poshmark.

The latest annual ‘Social Commerce Report’ found that six in 10 consumers are now happy to buy something via social media and don’t feel the need to navigate to a company’s website to complete the process.

Effective social media management already drives an array of benefits for brands, but the new report suggests that the link between content and bottom-of-the-funnel phases in the sales cycle is strengthening.

Around 8,500 consumers were polled for their opinions on social media and the buyer’s journey and one of the main takeaways is that social media helps to connect the dots and ease consumers through to purchase.

A separate study released recently by PayPal found that four in 10 consumers were ready to complete some form of shopping on social media during last year’s festive period.

Poshmark’s CEO Manish Chandra added: “Looking ahead to 2020, consumers are emerging with an inherent desire for connection, redefining what it means to buy and sell, making social shopping synonymous with retail itself.”

While social networking amplifies the reach and power of brand messages, 57% of respondents said that word of mouth was still responsible for them discovering new brands.

Influencers, covering the full gamut from ‘nano’ to celebrities, play a greater role in marketing now and 41% said that these individuals raise the awareness of brands.

A further 33% find new brands through marketing on social media, which highlights the need to distribute content and publish regular posts on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To complement its findings, Poshmark added data and stats about sales and buyer behaviour and habits in the report.