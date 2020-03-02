TikTok is tipped to surpass a 50 million user base by next year in the US as the video-sharing social service continues to offer a compelling value proposition to brands willing to “experiment”.

A new study by eMarketer found that the number of active users on TikTok soared by 97.5% last year and is expected to grow a further 21.9% in 2020 as millions of Gen Z and Millennials sign up to the networking platform.

Growth will begin to slow down by 2022, but eMarketer expects there to be 52.2m users by the end of 2021 and 60.3m users by 2024.

The report noted that single digital growth, while still healthy, will be a testing period for the platform as it will have become heavily saturated among younger people by that time.

eMarketer says that 2019 proved to be a “breakout year” with many users spending several hours a day or more on the app, which highlights the “stickiness” of its endless, scrolling format.

TikTok’s user base skews very young and has yet to really gain traction with older generations.

Other issues, including those related to privacy and censorship, may also temper growth in the medium to long term.

For now, as a fledgling format, TikTok offers brands the opportunity to find new ways to put content in front of the masses.

“Properties like TikTok are supporting and creating new forms of self-expression, and brands want to tap into that. It’s an experiment for many marketers,” eMarketer’s Debra Aho Williamson said.

Williamson added that the platform is in a similar position to where Facebook was around a decade ago and that it will be interesting to see how it develops during the 2020s.

In 2024, eMarketer expects 26.7% of all social network users in the US to be logging into TikTok.