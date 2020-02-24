Google has launched a new local SERP design that features branded directory buttons at the top of the page in a move that appears to push back against the EU’s recent antitrust decision regarding shopping in search.

Over the weekend, the new directory buttons were spotted for the first time and now appear to be live in a number of EU countries, including the UK, France, Spain and Greece.

The new pages in search rankings feature a more prominent directory box located above the map and a local pack of businesses related to the query.

Google has been criticised in the past for favouring its own content for shopping-based searches and received a substantial $2.4bn antitrust fine from the EU back in 2017.

Google denied that any of its practices restrict competition or negatively affect consumers, but with the recent focus on security, privacy and open ecosystems, it may have decided to appease critics with an update to SERPs.

SEO experts say that the new directories box is not an ad unit and that it is probably created using Google’s own algorithms.

The directories usually appear on the first page of search results, but this is not always the case.

Google started experimenting with an updated local SERP with alternative sources last year, and after ten months of tests, it has now rolled out the tweak to search across Europe.

Whether the change will appease the European Commission remains to be seen, but it should drive a greater share of traffic to publishers that may have otherwise been placed further down SERPs prior to the update.

In other news, Google’s John Mueller urged brands to be cautious about overusing multi-language content on websites and recommended only including pages that are “absolutely critical & valuable”.

He added that it is generally a “non-issue” for those adding individual pages, but copying a whole site can cause problems.